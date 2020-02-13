Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The famous fashion figure has blamed the changing consumer pattern on his decision to close the glitzy flagship store.
The famous fashion figure has blamed the changing consumer pattern on his decision to close the glitzy flagship store.
Business

Leading designer succumbs to retail gloom

by James Hall
13th Feb 2020 1:16 PM

Leading Australian fashion designer Alex Perry is the latest to succumb to the retail downturn plaguing the national sector.

His flagship store in Sydney's glitzy Strand Arcade will shut its doors in March as the business operation gives up on bricks and mortar and shifts its focus to online.

Mr Perry told The Daily Telegraph digital sales were nearly four times greater on the web than his only physical store.

"Why would I renew that lease for another three, four, five years when it is far more economical and we make a lot more money online that what we do with all the expenses you incur when you have bricks and mortar," he said.

alex perry business fashion store closure

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rain pushes back Warrego Hwy roadworks

        premium_icon Rain pushes back Warrego Hwy roadworks

        News There is no end in sight for the Chinchilla roadworks along the Warrego Highway as wet weather continues to drench the Western Downs.

        Jandowae suffers through highest flood levels in history

        premium_icon Jandowae suffers through highest flood levels in history

        News How the region is coping with the deluge.

        • 13th Feb 2020 12:30 PM
        Major Darling Downs highway ruined by flood

        premium_icon Major Darling Downs highway ruined by flood

        News FLOODING west of the Toowoomba wrecked roads.

        Cars underwater, towns submerged in rain-ageddon

        premium_icon Cars underwater, towns submerged in rain-ageddon

        Weather Parts of southeast Queensland are underwater after 200mm of rain