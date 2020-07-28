Menu
TSBE CEO Ali Davenport.
Council News

Leaders discuss $6B of development for Western Downs

Meg Gannon
28th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DESPITE many challenges this year, the region’s community leaders are confident the Western Downs is thriving, and still very much “open for business”.

This was the sentiment carried throughout the Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise’s Enterprise Evening in Dalby last week.

TSBE CEO Ali Davenport and Western Downs mayor Paul McVeigh discussed the future of the Western Downs and the multiple projects currently in the pipeline.

“The Western Downs is built on a strong sense of community pride and diverse economic opportunities which make the region a wonderful place to live, work, and visit,” Ms Davenport said.

“This growing and diverse economy has also led to brand new opportunities for the region.”

Cr McVeigh said the Western Downs was open for business and council was excited about the opportunities ahead.

“There’s enormous opportunity in our region, with ongoing strength in our economy’s major industries, and new investment potential in other areas such as tourism,” he said.

“Our prime location, environmental conditions, and access to key transport networks all contribute to our ability to harness new investment and build economic growth.”

“We’re excited about the future of the Western Downs and the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Guests also heard from Arrow Energy CEO, Cecile Wake, who spoke about the opportunities for businesses with regards to the Surat Gas Project.

“It was fantastic to hear from Ms Wake about Arrow Energy’s multi-billion dollar Surat Gas Project,” said Ms Davenport.

“The world-scale project will commercialise most of the Surat Basin gas reserves and will operate for over 27 years.

“Arrow will commence construction of more than 600 phase one wells in 2020 and is on track to deliver first gas from the project in 2021.”

TSBE also launched the Western Downs Development Status Report at the event.

“The Development Status Report identified $6.91 billion of development within the region at various stages, further demonstrating the confidence and opportunity that exists in the Western Downs,” Ms Davenport said.

