Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sad woman standing with doll
Sad woman standing with doll
News

Lawyers slam plan to force priests to report confessions

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
17th Jan 2020 10:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORCING priests to report confessions of child sexual abusers could impede upon a cornerstone of the legal profession, it has been warned.

Concerns have been raised by legal organisations including the Queensland Law Society that the proposal could threaten client legal privilege.

The extraordinary comments join Brisbane Archbishop Mark Coleridge, who hit out at the State Government's proposal, which would force priests to report the confessions of child abusers.

In his submission to the parliamentary committee, Queensland Law Society president Luke Murphy warned "removing the privilege associated with religious confession will set a dangerous precedent which may be relied on, in the future, to remove or restrict legal professional privilege, also known as client legal privilege".

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath at parliament. Photo: Annette Dew
Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath at parliament. Photo: Annette Dew

But Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath told The Courier-Mail no Labor government would ever seek to remove legal professional privilege.

More Stories

Show More
priests religion sex confessions sex offenders

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        100 YEARS: Alan Willis's amazing century of greatness

        100 YEARS: Alan Willis's amazing century of greatness

        News Alan Willis has lived on the land, served in the armed forces during WWII, and visited exotic places. Now, he's been honoured at his 100th birthday celebration.

        Applications now open for the next round of funding

        Applications now open for the next round of funding

        News Western Downs community groups can apply for funding and grants from WDRC.

        Security with your vehicle is paramount

        premium_icon Security with your vehicle is paramount

        News Now these car thieves (kids) aren’t the smartest tools in the shed, yet every...

        Brawling brothers banned from bars

        premium_icon Brawling brothers banned from bars

        News "This is a criminal charge where prison is considered..."