Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Violent lawyer claimed to be bikie on night out at strippers

by Elise Williams
27th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A lawyer at one of Brisbane's largest firms has been charged after he allegedly made threats to staff and claimed to be a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang (OMCG) while on a night out at the strippers.

Nik Jankovic, a solicitor from DSS Law, was on Thursday arrested by bikie-busting police, after The Courier-Mail understands the 33-year-old allegedly made verbal threats, punched walls and screamed that at staff that he's a member of outlaw motorcycle gang, the Comancheros, while on a night out at Fortitude Valley's Kittens Strip Club.

The Courier Mail does not suggest that Mr Jankovic actually is a Comanchero.

The drama is alleged to have occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, March 20, when Jankovic is accused of turning hostile towards staff before later fleeing from the venue, dodging police's arrival.

Jankovic was later identified through the club's CCTV footage and other records, before on Thursday morning, he was charged by officers from Fortitude Valley's Tactical Crime Command and specialist crews from the Queensland Police Service's Taskforce Maxima.

"A 33-year-old Morooka man was charged with public nuisance in a licensed premises. He is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on May 19," a statement by the Queensland Police Service confirmed.

The dramatic incident comes after the law firm's director, Solicitor David Steven Sorban, 42, was last year charged with more than 100 offences as part of an unrelated Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

Late last year, Sorban was charged with 77 counts of fraud, seven counts of fraudulent falsification of records and seven counts of money laundering.

He was also previously charged with one count of money laundering relating to the seizure of $97,000 in February and charged with 12 counts of supplying drugs.

His charges formed part of an 18-month major crime investigation by the CCC, codenamed Operation Mercury, that saw three men and a woman charged in relation to their alleged involvement in serious fraud offences against a number of financial institutions, as well as laundering the proceeds of serious criminal offences.

The Courier-Mail yesterday reached out to DSS Law for comment, however did not receive a response by deadline.

Jankovic will front court on May 19, as investigations continue.

 

 

Originally published as Lawyer punched walls, claimed to be bikie on night out at strippers

More Stories

Show More
bikies court crime lawyer queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Western Downs truckie crashes while high on meth

        Premium Content Western Downs truckie crashes while high on meth

        Crime A Western Downs truck driver who crashed his truck while high on meth and towing an excavator faced Chinchilla court. FULL REPORT:

        Man’s violent assault on woman who was facing jail time

        Premium Content Man’s violent assault on woman who was facing jail time

        Crime A woman was punched in the face and head by a Western Downs man after he refused to...

        Stolen car used in late night burglary at Chinchilla servo

        Premium Content Stolen car used in late night burglary at Chinchilla servo

        News Police are on the hunt for three suspects who smashed their way into a Chinchilla...

        INNOVATION: Dalby growers reaping benefits of wheat gamble

        Premium Content INNOVATION: Dalby growers reaping benefits of wheat gamble

        Rural A Dalby farmer has adapted to a rapidly changing export market by reinvesting in a...