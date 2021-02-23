Lawyer jailed for molesting girl on camping trip

Carlito Raistrick, also known as Carl Desacola, leaves court with a woman on Thursday. INSET: Carlito Raistrick.

Carlito Raistrick, also known as Carl Desacola, leaves court with a woman on Thursday. INSET: Carlito Raistrick.

The director of a Brisbane law firm has been jailed for molesting an 11-year-old who was staying at the same Sunshine Coast campground.

Winthrop Mason boss Carlito Raistrick hugged his girlfriend goodbye on Monday after he was sentenced to 12 months in jail, suspended after six months, for touching a girl who was camping with her family at Kenilworth Homestead.

Carlito Raistrick arriving at Maroochydore District Court with his girlfriend.

Mr Raistrick, also known as Carl Desacola, on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to the indecent treatment of a child under 12 in 2017.

A jury on Monday found the 44-year-old guilty.

Maroochydore District Court heard pre-recorded evidence from the girl and her friend, before her parents and a detective spoke on Thursday.

She was not related to Raistrick.

Raistrick's ex-wife told the court on Friday that he could not be guilty because she had the keys to their caravan during their entire trip.

Crown prosecutor Alex Stark said Mr Raistrick had invited the girl into the caravan when he began rubbing the girl's leg under a table.

Leaking roof row leaves tenant broken

Torturer jailed after teen tells court he was 'broken'

The girl was then playing with her friends when Mr Raistrick joined her in hiding behind a bush.

"And that's when he started to touch me, squeezing my breast and bum," the girl said in an interview, the court heard.

" … he was holding me very tight.

"I tried to get away from him like push him away or get closer to my friend but he won't let me go."

Mr Stark said the girl also told police that Mr Raistrick rubbed her vagina outside her clothing.

"All up that went for about five minutes," Mr Stark said.

Raistrick had no criminal history.

Defence barrister Douglas Wilson on Monday said his client had worked as a senior associate at a well-known law firm before starting his own.

"Following the verdict of the jury, his likelihood of continuing in his lifelong profession is, well, unlikely," Mr Wilson said.

Mr Wilson said jail time could be harder for Raistrick as he was medicated for depression and anxiety.

Judge Deborah Richards said Raistrick had shown no remorse but the touching involved was not as serious as some indecent treatment cases.

"Certainly, there was no penetration and the touching of the vagina was on the outside of the clothing," Judge Richards said.

"But it was brazen and no doubt opportunistic."

Judge Richards read a letter from Raistrick's girlfriend which said she would stand by him if he was found guilty.

They hugged before Raistrick was taken into police custody.