Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Edwina Bartholomew for West Australian
Edwina Bartholomew for West Australian
Celebrity

‘Late like her mum!’ Sunrise star Eddie gives birth

by Jonathon Moran
19th Dec 2019 2:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Sunrise presenter Edwina Bartholomew has given birth to a healthy baby girl after a "marathon" 36 hour labour.

The popular breakfast TV star and husband Neil Varcoe welcomed daughter Molly to the world at 8.05pm last night, a week after her due date.

"Late like her mum, tall like her dad and already an early riser," the couple said. "We are exhausted, elated and very grateful for all the lovely messages of support over the last few weeks."

Edwina Bartholomew at the White Butterfly Garden Party. Picture: Motion Media Productions
Edwina Bartholomew at the White Butterfly Garden Party. Picture: Motion Media Productions

In June, 36-year-old Bartholomew announced live on air that she was pregnant her first child.

"The girls already know but Kochie, surprise. We're having a baby," she said to an elated David Koch.

The couple, who were married in a country wedding on their farm in April last year, chose to keep the gender of their baby a surprise.

"It's an interesting debate because Neil wants to find out and I don't," Bartholomew said, as an ultra-scan photo of the little one appeared on screen.

 

A pregnant Edwina Bartholomew in September. Picture: Toby Zerna
A pregnant Edwina Bartholomew in September. Picture: Toby Zerna
celebrity channel 7 edwina bartholomew sunrise television

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WDRC urges residents to be waterwise

        WDRC urges residents to be waterwise

        News As the region continues to deal with hot, dry conditions and water restrictions, residents are being urged by the WDRC to rethink how they use water around the...

        Council spend over $26,000 on new Christmas decoration

        premium_icon Council spend over $26,000 on new Christmas decoration

        News Is bigger always better when it comes to Christmas?

        IN COURT: 42 people due to appear in Chinchilla court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 42 people due to appear in Chinchilla court today

        News See a full list of the names of the people who are due to appear in Chinchilla...

        Stay sun smart, check your skin

        Stay sun smart, check your skin

        News ANYONE can be at risk of developing skin cancer, so it is important all...