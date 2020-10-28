Menu
CUTS: Origin Energy has confirmed there will be job losses in the Western Downs. Pic: Supplied
News

‘LAST RESORT’: APLNG confirms Western Downs job losses

Peta McEachern
28th Oct 2020 5:43 PM
ONE of the Western Downs’ leading employers, Origin Energy has confirmed that up to 90 workers will lose their job due to the drop in demand of gas and LNG globally.

An Origin Energy spokeswoman said plummeting demand for gas and their strong field performance, drilling activity in APLNG will be reduced for years to come.

“As a result, approximately 90 roles in our APLNG gas business will be made redundant, with this process to be finalised by the end of October,” she said.

The spokeswoman said the decision to cut jobs was an “absolute last resort”, and the company would continue to support the redundant workers to the best of their ability.

“We hope to redeploy up to a third of the impacted employees into other areas of our business,” she said.

“We remain committed to safety, our regional communities and ensuring our landholders and community partners continue to have access to the support and information they require.”

