Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dogs of Oz has been searching far and wide for Australia’s Top Dog and the entries have been coming in fast. Here’s your last chance to enter.
Dogs of Oz has been searching far and wide for Australia’s Top Dog and the entries have been coming in fast. Here’s your last chance to enter.
Pets & Animals

Last chance to enter Dogs of Oz competition

26th Feb 2020 9:15 AM | Updated: 9:17 AM

Dogs of Oz has been searching far and wide for Australia's Top Dog.

Whether it's a terrier from Tasmania, or Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever from New South Wales, all are in the running to be crowned Australia's Top Dog.

The winner will receive a morning makeover on either Sunrise or The Morning Show from a Pooch

Perfect groomer; a $5000 voucher from our friends at Petbarn PLUS you'll also receive return flights to Sydney and one nights accommodation at Ovolo 1888 Darling Harbour for you and your dog.

Entries close this Thursday, February 27.

Snap, share and enter at dogsofoz.com.au today.

Here's a few of our early doggo entries from across the country:

Coco and Sugar.
Coco and Sugar.

A couple of Toy Pomeranians called Coco and Sugar from New South Wales

Picture: Susan Morrissy
Picture: Susan Morrissy

Susan Morrissy from SA has posted this little muppet.

 

Charlie the German Spitz
Charlie the German Spitz

Charlie the German Spitz from Queensland is described as having "the most beautiful

personality, very gentle and loveable".

 

A Tassie Pearl.
A Tassie Pearl.

This gorgeous girl from Tasmania is called Pearl.

Harley from Victoria.
Harley from Victoria.

Harley from Victoria is a keen Bombers fan.

Mandy from the NT.
Mandy from the NT.

Mandy from the NT is described as "simply the best"!

ALTERNATIVELY, ENTER THE COMPETITION HERE

More Stories

Show More
competition dogs dogsofoz editors picks pets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Peak fears as Balonne River rages towards 12m danger zone

        premium_icon Peak fears as Balonne River rages towards 12m danger zone

        News Communities in Queensland’s southwest are being warned to expect floodwaters to peak as some residents are evacuated.

        World-Renowned astrophotographer shoots for town

        premium_icon World-Renowned astrophotographer shoots for town

        News Andrew Campbell is making his way to the Chinchilla Science Festival to inspire...

        Man caught twice with drugs, utensils slapped with $900 fine

        premium_icon Man caught twice with drugs, utensils slapped with $900 fine

        News The defendant was first found with drugs in his car

        Candidate wants to give region what they ‘deserve’

        premium_icon Candidate wants to give region what they ‘deserve’

        News Meet the newest candidate for the local government election.