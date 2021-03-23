Large weather system drifts across region, impacts roads
The Bureau of Meteorology has asked the Western Downs to brace for flash flooding as a strong weather system continues to batter the region.
Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are predicted for parts of the region for Tuesday, and will lead into early Wednesday morning.
A strong upper trough combined with deep moist airflow is expected to bring widespread showers and storms across southern Queensland to the coast.
The situation is likely to pose a serious risk to areas recently affected by heavy rainfall, including the risk of landslips in steep terrain.
The Bureau has predicted six hourly rainfall totals of 100-150 mm, with heavier falls possible with thunderstorms.
Locations which may be affected include Dalby, Toowoomba, Kingaroy, Brisbane, Ipswich, Gold Coast, Warwick, Stanthorpe, Goondiwindi, Roma, Charleville and St George.
River and stream level rises are expected, particularly across the southern parts of the Flood Watch Area.
Catchments likely to be affected include:
- Condamine Rivers
- Macintyre River
- Weir River
- Moonie River
- Balonne River
- Wallam and Mungallala Creeks
- Warrego River (QLD)
- Paroo River (QLD)
- Bulloo River (QLD)
- Barcoo River
- Thomson River
- Cooper Creek
- Diamantina River
- Georgina River and Eyre Creek
Closed roads:
- Avenue Rd, Crossroads – flooding – road closed to all traffic – avoid the area
- Montrose Rd, Montrose – flooding – road closed to all traffic – avoid the area
- Pelican Back Rd, Pelican – flooding – road closed to all traffic – avoid the area
Hazardous Roads
- Red Hill Rd, Red Hill – flooding – all lanes affected – avoid the area
- Ducklo Gulera Rd and Ducklo School Rd, Kumbarilla and Ducklo – flooding – all lanes affected – proceed with caution
- Jandowae Connection Rd, Jinghi – flooding – all lanes affected – proceed with caution
- Tara Kogan Rd, Kogan and Tara – flooding – all lanes affected – proceed with caution
- Moonie Hwy, Moonie – flooding – all lanes affected – do not drive in flood waters
- Roma Taroom Rd, Eurombah – flooding – all lanes affected – proceed with caution
- Chinchilla Tara Rd, Crossroads and Tara – flooding – all lanes affected – proceed with caution
- Kumbarilla Lane, Kumbarilla and Kogan – flooding – restricted to high clearance vehicles only – proceed with caution
- Leichardt Hwy, The Gums – flooding – restricted to high clearance vehicles only
