Large weather system drifts across region, impacts roads

ROADS IMPACTED: A large weather system continues to deliver huge falls across the Western Downs. Picture: Contributed

The Bureau of Meteorology has asked the Western Downs to brace for flash flooding as a strong weather system continues to batter the region.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are predicted for parts of the region for Tuesday, and will lead into early Wednesday morning.

A strong upper trough combined with deep moist airflow is expected to bring widespread showers and storms across southern Queensland to the coast.

The situation is likely to pose a serious risk to areas recently affected by heavy rainfall, including the risk of landslips in steep terrain.

The Bureau has predicted six hourly rainfall totals of 100-150 mm, with heavier falls possible with thunderstorms.

Locations which may be affected include Dalby, Toowoomba, Kingaroy, Brisbane, Ipswich, Gold Coast, Warwick, Stanthorpe, Goondiwindi, Roma, Charleville and St George.

River and stream level rises are expected, particularly across the southern parts of the Flood Watch Area.

Catchments likely to be affected include:

Condamine Rivers

Macintyre River

Weir River

Moonie River

Balonne River

Wallam and Mungallala Creeks

Warrego River (QLD)

Paroo River (QLD)

Bulloo River (QLD)

Barcoo River

Thomson River

Cooper Creek

Diamantina River

Georgina River and Eyre Creek

Closed roads:

Avenue Rd, Crossroads – flooding – road closed to all traffic – avoid the area

Montrose Rd, Montrose – flooding – road closed to all traffic – avoid the area

Pelican Back Rd, Pelican – flooding – road closed to all traffic – avoid the area

Hazardous Roads

Red Hill Rd, Red Hill – flooding – all lanes affected – avoid the area

Ducklo Gulera Rd and Ducklo School Rd, Kumbarilla and Ducklo – flooding – all lanes affected – proceed with caution

Jandowae Connection Rd, Jinghi – flooding – all lanes affected – proceed with caution

Tara Kogan Rd, Kogan and Tara – flooding – all lanes affected – proceed with caution

Moonie Hwy, Moonie – flooding – all lanes affected – do not drive in flood waters

Roma Taroom Rd, Eurombah – flooding – all lanes affected – proceed with caution

Chinchilla Tara Rd, Crossroads and Tara – flooding – all lanes affected – proceed with caution

Kumbarilla Lane, Kumbarilla and Kogan – flooding – restricted to high clearance vehicles only – proceed with caution

Leichardt Hwy, The Gums – flooding – restricted to high clearance vehicles only

