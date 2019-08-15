Large parcels of land open up for gas exploration in Surat

GAS industry activity is about to fire up with more than 6700 square kilometres of land available for exploration and a new explorer looking to supply Australian-only gas users.

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham this morning announced 12 prospective parcels of land were now open to tender across Queensland's resource rich Bowen and Surat basins between Blackwater and Goondiwindi.

"This is about keeping exploration moving in Queensland to support our post COVID-19 economic recovery," Dr Lynham said.

"Queensland has been the leader in getting gas to Australian users, including our manufacturers, to fuel jobs.

"More affordable domestic gas supply will help secure more Aussie jobs across the supply chain-from the well head to the manufacturing plant."

Scientists develop burp-free cattle feed to save the planet: A PUFFY pink seaweed that can stop cows from burping out methane is being primed for mass farming in a project that could drastically reduce the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions. University of the Sunshine Coast researchers said the pink seaweed, which grows prolifically off the Queensland coast, could stop cattle from burping out methane.

Queensland Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister Glenn Butcher says 872 km2 of the land could only supply gas to the Australian market - good news for manufacturers and jobs.

"Gas is critical to our manufacturers as a feedstock as well as an energy source to fuel jobs," he said.

"Already we have Senex Energy producing critical gas feedstock and energy, including to businesses like Orica at Yarwun.

"As well, Australian Pacific LNG and Armour Energy's joint venture project near Chinchilla is set to supply gas next year to help secure around 650 manufacturing jobs in plants across Queensland."

The land is in central and southern Queensland across five regional areas:

2501 km 2 near Rolleston

near Rolleston 2642 km 2 between Blackwater and Banana.

between Blackwater and Banana. 882 km 2 , south of Theodore

, south of Theodore 703 km 2 , 30 km south of Moonie

, 30 km south of Moonie 18 km2, 15km south-west of Wandoan.

Dr Lynham said the land was in proven highly prospective regions that are already pumping gas as part of Queensland's $70 billion onshore gas industry.

"I expect strong interest as the Surat and Bowen basins already have gas infrastructure and any new project could plug straight in and get gas to market faster," he said.

Gas explorer Comet Ridge has also been given the green light to start exploring east of Emerald for gas for the Australian market. Comet Ridge will seek domestic gas at its Mahlo North Project on 450 km2 of land east of Emerald.

The new land release is part of a multi-million-dollar package, which includes rent and fee waivers, to help maintain the state's pipeline of resources projects and jobs.

Applications are open until 2.30pm, 9 July. For information on tendering visit current tenders.