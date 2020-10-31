Large hailstones batter Ipswich as multiple storms hit

UPDATE 3.30PM: LARGE hailstones have been reported across Ipswich after multiple severe storms bombarded the region this afternoon.

Hailstones up to golf ball size were reported at Gatton earlier in the afternoon, with similar sized hail reported in various parts of Ipswich as the storms arrived just before 3pm.

As of 3.30pm, the threat had not passed yet, with more storms forming to the north-west and blowing across the city.

The Bureau of Meteorology had earlier issued a severe storm warning for Ipswich, Somerset, Scenic Rim and the Lockyer Valley at 2pm for destructive winds, large and possible giant hailstones and heavy rain.

Hail has already been reported north of Rosewood on Saturday afternoon.

Hail has also been reported at Springfield this afternoon. Picture: Facebook

A large hailstone collected from outside Brookwater Woolworths this afternoon.

Hail at Karana Downs: Multiple hail storms hit the Ipswich region early Saturday afternoon, delivering strong winds, rain, and large hailstones.

Hail has been reported north of Rosewood this afternoon.

There were also reports of golf ball sized hail at Gatton, while Springfield residents have reported hail earlier this afternoon.

An Emergency Alert has been issued for Lockyer Valley, Ipswich, Laidley, Jimboomba and Amberley residents from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES).

Residents should monitor local radio and visit www.bom.gov.au for more information.

For assistance contact the State Emergency Service (SES) on 132 500. Contact Triple Zero (000) in an emergency.