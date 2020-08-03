Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Defending champions Palm Beach Currumbin (red) hosted runners up Ipswich State High in the opening round of the 2020 Langer Cup Picture: Jerad Williams
Defending champions Palm Beach Currumbin (red) hosted runners up Ipswich State High in the opening round of the 2020 Langer Cup Picture: Jerad Williams
Rugby League

Langer Cup: Spectators banned from round 2 matches

by Andrew Dawson
3rd Aug 2020 12:47 PM

Spectators will be banned from round 2 matches of the Langer Cup on Wednesday as a precaution against an increase of COVID-19 cases.

The ruling does not apply to the Payne Cup competition which is contested from Rockhampton north.

"There will be no spectators to any games in the south east competitions this week,'' said Queensland School Sport Rugby League chair Andrew Peach.

"The action is taken to be proactive in supporting our community to eliminate the potential for community transmission.

"A decision about Round 3 matches will be made in seven days.''

The edict will include Walters Cup (year 10) and Langer Cup (open).

All three Langer Cup matches will be livestreamed on this website. 

"We understand that this is a major inconvenience for many of our families and schools who have established strong safety and check in processes at venues and an excellent culture of supporting students at games,'' Peach said.

"However, our efforts to support the health and wellbeing of our students and community is vital to us in these unpredictable time.''

He said "managers may choose to extend the no spectator policy in coming weeks''.

"We will provide further confirmation of our position in seven days to support families and schools in their planning.''

Livestreaming of the Langer Cup schoolboy rugby league competition will continue to tomorrow afternoon, with the Keebra Park SHS, St Mary's College and Ipswich SHS looking to bounce back from first round losses.

Round 2

Keebra Park v Marsden SHS (5pm)

Wavell SHS v PBC (5pm)

St Mary's Toowoomba v Ipswich SHS (4pm)

More Stories

editors picks langer cup
News Corp Australia

Just In

    ATO’s tough new crackdown

    ATO’s tough new crackdown
    • 3rd Aug 2020 1:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Head over heels for an early spring

        premium_icon Head over heels for an early spring

        Weather Most of Queensland will enjoy temperatures in the mid-20s this week as the state enjoys an early taste of spring. FIVE-DAY FORECAST

        Qld businesses’ life expectancy revealed

        premium_icon Qld businesses’ life expectancy revealed

        Business Shock new survey reveals how much time firms have left

        TOP 10: News you may have missed

        premium_icon TOP 10: News you may have missed

        News CATCH UP: Here are the top 10 stories from the Western Downs region:

        Man abused police and called them ‘c--ts’ outside Dalby pub

        premium_icon Man abused police and called them ‘c--ts’ outside Dalby pub

        Crime THE man was first asked to leave after becoming involved in a fight with a female...