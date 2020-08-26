Menu
Keebra Park host Palm Beach Currumbin at Owen Park in the Langer Cup. Keebra's Jahream Bula on the charge.. Picture Glenn Hampson
Sport

Langer Cup: How to watch St Mary’s v Keebra Park

by Nic Darveniza
26th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
St Mary's College, Toowoomba have one last chance to qualify for the Langer Cup finals with one game remaining in the regular season.

If they can defeat Keebra Park at Clive Berghofer Stadium at 4pm they will have certainly earned their place.

Ipswich State High and Marsden State High are also in contention for the fourth finals spot which sets a thrilling scene for the final game of the regular reason.

For Keebra, the chance to build momentum ahead of a semi-finals clash with Wavell SHS or rivals Palm Beach Currumbin is invaluable after losing their first match-ups with both schools.

Tune in live from 3pm for the Walters Cup fixture between St Mary's and Keebra Park, and from 4pm for the elite Langer Cup action.

 

 

Originally published as Langer Cup: How to watch St Mary's v Keebra Park

keebra park langer cup livestreaming livestreaming langer cup st mary's

