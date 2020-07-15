Langer Cup 2020: Giant killers Ipswich SHS

The Ipswich State High School Opens rugby league coach Joshua Brethreton has challenged his players to maintain the lofty standards set by last season's group which went within a whisker of claiming an upset Langer Cup competition victory.

Ipswich SHS was beaten to the title on points for and against by Palm Beach Currumbin in what was a thrilling, last game climax to the Brisbane Broncos sponsored competition.

This season the Langer Cup, which along with the Aaron Payne Cup (North Queensland) is the elite schoolboy league competition in Australia, will start on July 29.

The competition will be lived streamed by The Courier-Mail, with support from the Ipswich Queensland Times, Toowoomba Chronicle and Gold Coast Bulletin.

Langer Cup, Ipswich SHS fullback Deijion Leugaimafa. Picture: Renae Droop

Brethreton said last season's outstanding effort "has got to be our benchmark''.

"That is where we have to expect ourselves to be,'' he said.

"Obviously you are up against very high quality opposition and you can't expect or assume to be there.

"But we have set the bar (in season 2019) to chase.''

Last season Ipswich flew beneath the radar and Brethreton said he did not mind being labelled underdogs in season 2020.

"We are still the relative new kids on the block, the underdogs,'' he said.

"Last year was very good and we went very, very close and Palm Beach got us by for and against.

"The schools we are competing against are the best in the state, so we prepare ourselves to be the best in the state so we can match it with them week in, week out.

"That is our mindset. To compete to give ourselves every chance. It is so close, anyone can win on the day.''

Ipswich State High School against Palm Beach Currumbin last year. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Ipswich SHS co-captain and fullback Deijion Leugaimafa said the squad was excited to be preparing to play after COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

"It was a bit of a let down when everything started being cancelled,'' he said.

"But we were hoping for the green light and since the green light it has been all go from there.''

Ipswich will open its season with an away match against Palm Beach Currumbin.

There will be a playoff match on July 22 between St Mary's Toowoomba and Coombabah SHS to finalise the sixth side.

Round one, July 29

St Mary's/Coombabah SHS v Marsden SHS

Keebra Park SHS v Wavell SHS

Palm Beach Currumbin v Ipswich SHS

Originally published as Langer Cup 2020: Giant killers Ipswich SHS