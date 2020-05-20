Landholders skeptical over gas expansion push

GAS INDUSTRY: Landholders living near gas fields on Queensland’s Western Downs have condemned the Federal Government and National Covid-19 Coordination Commission’s push for more unconventional gas. Pic: Supplied

GAS INDUSTRY: Landholders living near gas fields on Queensland’s Western Downs have condemned the Federal Government and National Covid-19 Coordination Commission’s push for more unconventional gas. Pic: Supplied

LANDHOLDERS living near gas fields on the Western Downs have expressed concern over the Federal Government’s push for more gas wells to boost the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federal Government and National COVID-19 co-ordination Commission has been set up to help minimise and mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 on jobs and businesses.

NCCC chairman Neville Power said the gas industry is key to Australia’s economic recovery.

“We need to be careful that we don’t come out of this with a lot of industry that is dependent on government subsidy,’’ Mr Power said in an interview with the The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald.

“That is not going to work for us – it never has.”

“Absolutely, infrastructure projects will be on the agenda - we are looking for those that can stand on their own feet.”

Chinchilla landholder advocate and consultant, Shay Dougall said she believes there has always been a power imbalance between multi-national gas companies and Queensland landholders and warned against the industry expanding.

“The initial issues were that landholders were never truly informed about what they were signing up to, and they were never given appropriate legal representation - they were entering into long term legal contracts and they had very little in terms of dispute resolution,” she said.

“Landholders were not appropriately represented in either the approvals process, the permit process, or when they were required to go toe to toe with multinational companies and sign multigenerational contracts.”

Chinchilla farmer Glenn Beasley, whose property sits adjacent to a salt disposal facility from coal seam gas operations which is at the headwaters of the Murray Darling River system, claimed landholders were being asked to carry the burden of the gas industry.

“At a time when governments are asking primary producers to be increasingly responsible for matters of biosecurity, we find ourselves with a massive 15 million tonne CSG toxic waste facility perched immediately upstream to priority agricultural land,” he said.

“This compromises human health, biosecurity, and the environment, and expert appraisal has said this is a legacy future generations will have to deal with.”

Lock the Gate Queensland spokeswoman Ellie Smith said by investing in renewable energy rather than gas, Australia could boost manufacturing without putting water resources or communities at risk.

“It’s clear from the experience on the Western Downs that gas fields do much more harm than good, particularly to the communities who are directly impacted,” she said.

“Unconventional gas is expensive to produce so with global prices now very low it makes no sense for us to risk precious water resources, farm land, and communities. Gas will also contribute to dangerous climate change.”