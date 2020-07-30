Menu
HELP NEEDED: Currently there’s only two habitats left for the endangered Northern Hairy-nosed wombat.
News

Landholders needed to save species from extinction

Tessa Flemming
30th Jul 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 1:49 PM
A REIGNITED push is calling for Goondiwindi landholders to help the critically endangered Northern Hairy-Nosed Wombat from becoming extinct.

Currently, only 260 Northern Hairy-Nosed Wombats are estimated to be left in the world.

Of the 260, 250 live in Epping Forest National Park near Mackay and another 15 live in St George's Richard Underwood Nature Refuge.

In the wake of bushfire and drought, Wombat Foundation director Leanne Brosnan said the now 10 year campaign for a third habitat was gaining serious gravity.

"We were very lucky in bushfire season that neither sites were impacted … but it was certainly a reminder that the search for a third site is even more urgent now than before," she said.

"In the 1980s, they were only 35 Northern Hairy-Nosed Wombats so to bring the population up to 260 is one of the rare success stores in conservation and it would just be a tragedy if after all those years of work, we weren't able to find an additional site for them to re-establish."

 

Can you help save the Northern hairy nosed wombat?
The species ideally needs deeply sandy soil to dig burrows, sand that contains clay so the burrows don't fall in and nutrients that can provide grass coverage for foraging all year round - making Goondiwindi land a prime locale.

Ms Brosnan said interest would come at no obligation to landholders but would give them a once-in-a-lifetime chance to save an Australian icon.

"To have the opportunity to help a species survive and be sustainable in the future is an incredible opportunity to take on-board if they're (the landholders) are willing for the habitat search team to collect vital information, "she said.

"However, they do need to consider going forward if their land is chosen, they have to be willing to have wombats on their property."

For more information on the work on the Wombat Foundation, head here.

To register interest for the project, contact enquiries@wombatfoundation.com.au

