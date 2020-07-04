Land Access Ombudsman holding pop-up office in Dalby

PROBLEM SOLVED: The Land Access Ombudsman will arrive in Dalby for a short period of time.

WESTERN Downs residents struggling with land access disputes will now have access to the Land Access Ombudsman, who will be holding a pop-up office in Dalby for the first time in 2020.

The LAO’s dispute resolution team will be available on July 15 and 16 for meetings with landholders, resource authority employees and related professionals to refer a dispute for investigation, find out about the support and options available, or ask any questions they may have.

The LAO provides free, independent dispute resolution services for those with an active Conduct and Compensation Agreement or Make Good Agreement.

Senior Dispute Resolution Officer Andrea Green also says that where they can’t investigate, they can help either party find the right avenue for support.

“Every situation has its own issues and intricacies, and you might not be sure if we can assist,” she said.

“But that’s why we’re coming to you – so we can meet face-to-face, look at the problems at hand and do our best to either start resolving the issue, or put you in touch with someone who can.”

The pop-up office will be the first opportunity Western Downs locals will have to meet with the LAO face-to-face in 2020, after COVID-19 and travel restrictions put a stop to earlier travel plans.

Ms Green said that now that restrictions have lifted, the LAO will be making up for lost time.

“If these dates don’t work for you, don’t worry – we’ll be back again soon. In the meantime, you can always call us on 1800 717 550.”

All meetings will have COVID-safe measures in place, including a limit of four people in the room at a time to maintain distance. Those needing more people (e.g. landholders wishing to have their lawyer or advocate accompany them) can contact the LAO to arrange a separate time at a suitable venue.

Appointments with the LAO will be at the BMO Business Centre, 1pm-5pm Wednesday 15 July, and 9am-1pm Thursday 16. To book, email enquiries@lao.org.au or visit www.lao.org.au for more information.