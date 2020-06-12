MP sacks staffer over offensive social media posts

The former leader of the Young LNP has been sacked from his job in Federal MP Andrew Laming’s office over insensitive social media posts.

Barclay McGain, 20, told The Courier-Mail that in one Facebook post he called suspended UQ student Drew Pavlou "Mein Fuhrer" in response to a parody of Adolf Hitler movie Downfall

A fresh image also surfaced of Mr McGain holding a money-box adorned with a racially insensitive figure, reportedly a black person with exaggerated features.

It's understood Mr Laming's office was alerted to the posts earlier this week.

"After becoming aware of the material, the staff member's employment in my office was terminated," the Bowman MP said.

Bowman MP Andrew Laming sacked staffer Barclay McGain after new social media posts emerged. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

The UQ economics student had been working as a part-time electorate officer since February.

Mr McGain said the picture with the money box was taken on December 4 last year, a day after video had emerged of him on the Gold Coast smirking at a racist slur, which led to his suspension from the LNP.

"It was taken solely to convey the irony of myself being cast in the media as someone who disrespects indigenous culture when in reality I've actually grown up over the past 12 years with an Aboriginal stepfather who always respected and honoured his indigenous heritage," he said.

Mr McGain, who was still on suspension from the LNP over the Gold Coast video, quit the party yesterday, ending moves to have him expelled.

Barclay McGain was suspended from the LNP last year after footage emerged of him smirking at a racist slur.

Mr McGain said the "Mein Fuhrer" comment was in response to a "video that was shared but was not at all created by me" about Mr Pavlou's suspension for criticising Chinese influence on campus.

"It's in no way done to insinuate that I sympathise, support or believe in the heinous and despicable actions committed by the Third Reich in World War 2, at all," he said.

"It was solely done to verbalise what was being portrayed in the video, which was Drew Pavlou voicing the German words of (actor) Bruno Ganz … and it was reflecting (Mr Pavlou's) trials against the university.

"If anyone's taken offence or sees it as anything other than what my intentions were, then I unreservedly apologise."

It's not suggested that Mr Pavlou had any role in creating or knowledge of the video.

