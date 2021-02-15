Lady allegedly threatens to run over man on Valentine’s Day

FACING COURT: A 32-year-old woman was charged following an incident in Dalby on February 14, 2021. Picture: File

A widely celebrated day of love across the world was marred for one Dalby woman after she allegedly threatened to run a man over with her car.

It’s understood the incident unravelled about 9.45am on February 14, when a 32-year-old Dalby woman was involved in a verbal argument with a man at a Dalby residence.

It will be alleged the person left the home on foot, with the 32-year-old woman then entering her car and following the victim. .

Police allege the woman then crossed on the wrong side of the road and threatened to run the man over while yelling threats.

The woman then allegedly drove aggressively towards a witness and their car nearby, before attempting to follow them.

Police arrested the woman a short time later, and charged her with two counts of contravening a domestic violence order, and two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Her bail was objected to following her arrest, with her first mention set down in Dalby Magistrates Court on February 15.

