Ladies celebrate International Womens Days

GIRL POWER: Women gathered together on Tuesday to participant in International Womens Day morning tea and workshops.

AS a patron of the TECH girls Movement, a #SheFlies ambassador for Girl Geek Academy and a mentor to the #SuperstarsofSTEAM project, Dr Catherine Ball proves women can do extraordinary thing.

On Tuesday, Origin Energy played host to the Western Downs inaugural Origin/APPEA International Women’s Day morning tea, with almost 100 attending a morning tea at the Chinchilla Cultural Centre.

The audience was captivated by the keynote speaker as she shared her career as a sought-after voice across the start-up, futurist and tech world and advising on the use of drones across environmental and humanitarian projects.

Dr Christine Ball presenting during Origins International Women's Day.

Anna Fields, RCCP Access Manager for Origin (and MC at the event), knows about the importance of creating workplace inclusion priorities centred around diversity.

“International Women’s Day is important because it reminds us all to think about how we will contribute to achieving gender equality,” she said.

“It’s also a day for celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of the women in our community, like the amazing talent of Dr Ball.

Origin's International Women's Day morning tea.

“I encourage everyone to continue to challenge the status quo, advance diversity and inclusion, and help us all build a future that is more equal and prosperous for everybody.”

Origin's International Women's Day morning tea.

The Murilla Community Centre, Tara Neighbourhood Centre, and Chinchilla Community Centre all joined forces, secugin Julia Spiicer to come and speak at their respective events.

Julia Spicer (prev. Telford) is a vibrant rural woman. Founder of two regional businesses based in Goondiwindi, Qld - Engage & Create Consulting and the Goondiwindi Business Hub; Julia’s mission is to contribute to the vibrancy and viability of rural and regional Australia by helping businesses grow.

International Women's Day Miles Community Centre.

The women who attended got to hear about Julia’s experience with starting a successful, thriving business in a regional Queensland town, and got useful advice to inspire them to grow their own small business.

Each session ran for two hours and started to uncover a new-found clarity, purpose, confidence and passion to create the ideal business and life, on the participant terms.

They also discussed leadership styles and how this can be used in family, business and community roles.

It was a really empowering session.