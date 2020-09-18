Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Oasis contract
Oasis contract
Politics

Labor picks minister’s replacement in marginal seat

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
18th Sep 2020 6:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Townsville councillor Les Walker has won Labor preselection in the ultra-marginal seat of Mundingburra.

Cr Walker, who hails from the party's Right Faction, went up against Simon Mitchell from the Left.It is understood there was overwhelming support for Cr Walker on the ground.

letterspromo

It comes after government minister Coralee O'Rourke, who has held the Townsville seat since 2015, announced she was quitting politics.

She has since revealed she wants to concentrate on her health.

The preselection was held via an online ballot which closed this afternoon.

More to come

 

Les Walker
Les Walker

 

Coralee O’Rourke
Coralee O’Rourke

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Labor picks minister's replacement in marginal seat

politics queensland election queensland politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Staggering number of job losses from Dalby ethanol plant closure

        Premium Content Staggering number of job losses from Dalby ethanol plant...

        News MANY families will be left without income after the Dalby Bio-refinery decided to cease operations ‘indefinitely’. See how many job losses are projected:

        Police officer held hostage in terrifying ordeal

        Premium Content Police officer held hostage in terrifying ordeal

        Crime Father of four faced the magistrate despondent and visibly shaken

        UPDATE: 16-year-old one of five charged during drug raids

        Premium Content UPDATE: 16-year-old one of five charged during drug raids

        News RAIDS uncovered meth and cannabis, however officers also seized potent drugs rarely...

        Make your vote count this election

        Premium Content Make your vote count this election

        News LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Here’s how you can cast your vote this election. FULL...