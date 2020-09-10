Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Labor moves to oust senior minister ahead of poll

Domanii Cameron
by and Steven Wardill, Jessica Marszalek & Domanii Cameron
10th Sep 2020 5:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Bitter divisions have erupted within the Palaszczuk Government over a behind-the-scenes push to oust a senior Minister from state parliament by his own faction.

Just 27 days before the official start of the state election campaign, The Courier-Mail can reveal Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Minister Anthony Lynham is attempting to fight off forces trying to end his six-year stint in state politics.

It is understood powerful Right faction union, the AWU, is pushing for Dr Lynham, an accomplished former surgeon who has maintained his medical qualifications, to announce his retirement within days.

Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham
Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham

According to senior Palaszczuk Government figures, the AWU wants to trigger a clause in a secret agreement struck when Dr Lynham was preselected from outside Labor in 2014 which allowed the union to call time on his career.

Dr Lynham's likely successor in his safe seat of Stafford would be Right faction favourite Jim Sullivan, whose father Terry held the electorate and its predecessor seats between 1991 and 2006.

Mr Sullivan recently quit his role as chief of staff to Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath, sparking internal speculation he was poised to replace Dr Lynham.

However, it is understood another Right faction union, the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees' Association, is heading a rearguard action to keep Dr Lynham, who remains one of the Palaszczuk Government's most reliable ministers.

Another figure close to the discussions insisted Dr Lynham, who had the support of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, had seen off the challenge.

Colleagues of Dr Lynham's are livid factional shenanigans were being played out in the weeks before Queenslanders go to the polls on October 31, with one describing the situation as "appalling".

Retiring Disabilities Minister Coralee O'Rourke
Retiring Disabilities Minister Coralee O'Rourke

It comes after Disabilities Minister Coralee O'Rourke sparked internal anger by announcing she was quitting the contest for her marginal seat of Mundingburra last week just days after Ms Palaszczuk brushed off reports that Ms O'Rourke was reconsidering her candidature as "speculation".

Dr Lynham insisted he was recontesting his seat, saying he had faced speculation about his future for the past two elections.

"The same rumours have circulated at every election since I was elected at a by-election in 2014. It never changes," he said.

Dr Lynham added: "I am the candidate for Stafford and nothing has changed."

Originally published as Labor moves to oust senior minister ahead of poll

More Stories

Show More
anthony lynham labor politics queensland election state election

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        Premium Content The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        News Police are visiting the state’s 300 worst repeat domestic violence offenders in a statewide operation to break their chronic cycle of offending.

        • 10th Sep 2020 5:33 AM
        ‘SICK OF IT’: Police take aim at drunken louts

        Premium Content ‘SICK OF IT’: Police take aim at drunken louts

        News A man with a skinful of grog thought the rules didn’t apply to him.

        Alleged Western Downs drug trafficker mentioned in court

        Premium Content Alleged Western Downs drug trafficker mentioned in court

        Crime THE 38-year-old Miles man is facing a mammoth 45 charges, including 30 counts of...

        Postal votes open next week: what you need to do

        Premium Content Postal votes open next week: what you need to do

        Politics The Electoral Commission has fired the starter’s gun for state poll