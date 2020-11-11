The LNP’s Laura Gerber has denied Labor a second Gold Coast seat by just 310 votes, with her opponent Kaylee Campradt conceding defeat late Wednesday.

Labor candidate Kaylee Campradt conceded defeat in a Facebook post late Wednesday.

"What a ride!" she told her followers.

"With the counting finished, I can report that I lost by 310 votes.

"Thankyou everyone for your support and encouragement. It's been a privilege.

Currumbin MP Laura Gerber, talking about the border closures. Picture Glenn Hampson

"Look forward to seeing the many election commitments in Currumbin delivered.

"But for now I will take a little break from public life …"

It was Ms Campradt's second defeat this year at the hands of Ms Gerber, who retained Currumbin for the LNP at a March by-election sparked by the resignation of veteran MP Jann Stuckey.

Kaylee Campradt on election night. Photo: Scott Powick

Mrs Stuckey's GP husband Richard stood as an independent in the October 31 state election and directed preferences to Ms Campradt, but it wasn't enough to get her across the line.

Labor's only other Gold Coast seat is Gaven, won convincingly by newly-minted Cabinet Minister Meaghan Scanlon.

Originally published as Labor concedes in nailbiting battle for Currumbin