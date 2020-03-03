Labor candidates who live outside their wards

TWO Brisbane Labor council candidates vying to take out must-win wards for the Opposition don't actually live in the communities they want to represent.

In the tightly contested seat of The Gabba where Labor is trying to topple the Green's Jonathan Sri, their candidate Rachel Gallagher has confirmed that she lives in another ward.

Labor's candidate for Enoggera Ward, Jonty Bush, also lives in a neighbouring ward to the community that she wants to represent in the Brisbane City Council chamber.

Labor candidate for The Gabba Ward Rachel Gallagher.

Ms Gallagher said her family had moved in September into a rented unit in Tennyson ward - which is next to The Gabba - after they had travelled around Australia for 10 months.

"Many people will know how hard it is to find family-friendly rentals in the inner city," she said.

"We had to find somewhere to live pretty quickly after returning from our trip, and the plan was always to move to West End when our lease is up.

"I feel a deep sense of connection to this community and couldn't think of a better place to raise my family."

Ms Gallagher said she had spent the last three years researching the "changing urban form" and the impact of new development in the suburbs of The Gabba ward.

Greens councillor Jonathan Sri won The Gabba Ward with a two-party preferred margin of 5 per cent in 2016. Picture: AAP/David Clark

Her LNP rival Nathaniel Jones - a policeman based in West End - has previously confirmed that he lives in the outer-Brisbane ward of Calamvale.

Labor narrowly lost The Gabba Ward at the 2016 election after they came third to the Greens in first preferences by less than 400 votes.

Ms Bush, who is trying to overcome the LNP's Andrew Wines' margin of 4.7 per cent in Enoggera, said she intended move into ward if she wins the election on March 28.

Labor candidate Enoggera Ward Jonty Bush.

"It's been no secret that I don't live in the ward," Ms Bush said.

"I'm 10 minutes out. I don't think that will impact on my chances of success. I don't think you actually need to be in the ward to see the examples of neglect going on here."

Cr Wines had previously confirmed that he had split his time living in his ward as well as the Morningside Ward - on the other side of the Brisbane River.

He yesterday said that he now lived in the Enoggera Ward and insisted that "the suggestion I live someplace else is not true".