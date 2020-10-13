La Nina expected to bring cyclones: emergency services

What is La Nina and how does it affect you?

EMERGENCY services are warning people to get prepared for the upcoming cyclone season by stocking up on water, food and other essentials to last 72 hours.

This year, NT Emergency Services director Fleur O'Connor is asking people to also include hand sanitiser and masks as part of COVID-19 safety requirements.

Ms O'Connor said planning for the event of a natural disaster this cyclone season had been extensive.

The La Nina conditions are expected to bring an average to above average number of cyclones.

"This year with COVID-19, we're looking at, or reviewing, our plans with an emergency or COVID-19 overlay lens," she said.

NTES Director Fleur O'Connor urged Territorians to have their cyclone kits ready. Picture: Che Chorley

"We're working with the welfare groups, with public health and also medical groups in relation to COVID-19 operations and how that might impact post an emergency event, or pre emergency event."

Ms O'Connor said items such as a power bank, battery run radio and torches would come in handy if a cyclone disrupted power.

She urged everyone to prepare their kits before a cyclone was declared.

Bureau of Meteorology NT manager Todd Smith said the La Nina had already delivered with more rain than usual recorded in the Top End.

Bureau of Meteorology NT manager Todd Smith urged Territorians to prepare for cyclone activity. Picture: Che Chorley

"During a La Nina we tend to see more cyclone activity in the Arafura and the Timor Seas, whereas during an El Nino we see more activity in the Gulf of Carpentaria so that's a watch point for people in and around Darwin," he said.

SES community engagement officer Annie Pidgeon is running free cyclone briefings for interested organisations. For more information visit www.pfes.nt.gov.au.

