Kyrgios battles injury ahead of Cup tie in Adelaide

Star Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios is yet to reveal the extent of the wrist injury that caused him to withdraw from a first-round match at a $2 million ATP tournament in Mexico on Wednesday.

Kyrgios, who was the defending champion at the ATP 500 Acapulco event, was booed off court by spectators as he pulled the plug after losing the first set 6-3 to France's Ugo Humbert and damaging his left wrist.

The injury, which was treated by a physio with Kyrgios 4-1 down, leaves his place at next weekend's Davis Cup tie against Brazil in Adelaide in doubt.

A spokesperson for Tennis Australia confirmed there had been no injury update from the Kyrgios camp.

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime on your TV or favourite device with KAYO SPORTS. The biggest Aussie sports and the best from overseas. Just $25/month. No lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial >



The tie against Brazil will be played at Memorial Drive on Friday March 6 and Saturday March 7.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios during his opening-round match against France's Ugo Humbert at the Mexican Open. Picture: AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

The 24-year-old, who withdrew from a tournament in Florida earlier this month also with a wrist injury, and from the New York Open with a shoulder injury a week before that, was distraught post match.

"I couldn't give a f***. I literally couldn't give a "f***". I'm not healthy, I tried to come here, I tried to play," he told the press.

"I've been doing media for the tournament, I've tried to help out. I tried to play. I tried to give the fans a little bit of tennis. And their disrespect? I literally couldn't give a f***."

Tennis Australia will be hoping its major box office draw will be fit to play after Kyrgios was not included in the Davis Cup squad that beat Bosnia and Herzegovina in Adelaide just over a year ago.

Since then the world ranked 23 player - he will tumble about 16 places after his failure to defend 500 points in Acapulco - has been welcomed back into the Tennis Australia fold by Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt and turned out for his country in the Davis Cup finals in Madrid last November and the ATP Cup last month.



Hewitt will be wary of risking an unfit player next week in the best of five matches tie.

There is better news around Alex de Minaur who will assume the mantle of Australia's best player when the new ATP rankings come out on Monday.

De Minaur, who celebrated his 21st birthday last week, played his first match also in Acapulco, since withdrawing from Australia's summer of tennis on the eve of the Adelaide International with a severe abdominal injury. He lost his first round contest to Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic but is understood to have no major ill effects and is raring to play at Memorial Drive where he earned his inaugural Davis Cup win, against Bosnia, last year.

John Millman, Jordan Thompson and James Duckworth make up the rest of the Davis Cup team with Alexei Popyrin (ranked 101) a logical replacement should Kyrgios not recover in time.