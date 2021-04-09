Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Kylie-Moore Gilbert: ‘I’m officially divorced’

by Stephen Drill
9th Apr 2021 5:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has been freed for a second time.

The University of Melbourne Middle East studies expert spent two years in an Iranian jail on spying charges she denied, before being released in a prisoner swap.

Dr Moore-Gilbert, 33, revealed on Thursday night that she was now also free of her former husband Ruslan Hodorov.

The Russian-Israeli, whom she defended while she was locked inside a hell hole prison in Iran, had moved on in a relationship with Dr Moore-Gilbert's PhD adviser, Dr Kylie Baxter.

The betrayal led to her filing for divorce.

"Forgive the irrelevant personal announcement dear Twitter, but … ladies and gentlemen, I am officially divorced! Time for a sneaky kardonnay?" Dr Moore-Gilbert wrote.

 

Kylie Moore-Gilbert is ready for her next chapter after finalising her divorce from her now ex-husband. Picture: Sky News Australia
Kylie Moore-Gilbert is ready for her next chapter after finalising her divorce from her now ex-husband. Picture: Sky News Australia

 

The post included a clip of singer Kylie Minogue appearing in Kath and Kim, the Australian sit-com from the early 2000s that screened on the ABC and Channel Seven.

In the clip, Kylie chats with Kath and Kim, played by Jane Turner and Gina Riley, as they discuss the correct pronunciation of the French grape variety chardonnay.

Dr Moore-Gilbert spent most of her time in Evin prison in a solitary confinement cell, with only three blankets, one to be used as a bed, one a pillow and another to keep her warm.

She had resisted a request from her Iranian captors, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, to trap Mr Hodorov into coming to Iran.

The IRGC suspected Mr Hodorov was a spy, however there was nothing to suggest this was anything other than a paranoid fantasy.

The University of Melbourne was officially informed of the relationship between Mr Hodorov and Dr Baxter, a former lecturer at the university, on November 29, 2020 - after Dr Moore-Gilbert had returned to Australia.

Stephen.drill@news.co.uk

Originally published as Kylie-Moore Gilbert: 'I'm officially divorced'

More Stories

divorce iran iranian jail kylie moore-gilbert spying charges

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Option to ditch licence in favour of phone app

        Premium Content Option to ditch licence in favour of phone app

        News Digital licences could soon be rolled out across the state after regulation changes paving the way for Queenslanders to ditch their physical licences.

        • 9th Apr 2021 5:23 AM
        Qld’s travel voucher scheme under scrutiny

        Premium Content Qld’s travel voucher scheme under scrutiny

        Travel State Government spend on tourism recovery under scrutiny

        • 9th Apr 2021 5:26 AM
        AstraZeneca cut for under-50s due to blood clot fears

        Premium Content AstraZeneca cut for under-50s due to blood clot fears

        Health Scott Morrison waits for review after Uk AstraZeneca decision

        FULL LIST: Chinchilla Magistrates Court appearances

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Chinchilla Magistrates Court appearances

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Chinchilla Magistrates Court