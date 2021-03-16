Kung Fu trainer reaches out to Miles church vandals

SMASHED: Vandals have caused thousands in damages and put a stop to Kung Fu training sessions after smashing up a Miles church. Pic: Supplied

SMASHED: Vandals have caused thousands in damages and put a stop to Kung Fu training sessions after smashing up a Miles church. Pic: Supplied

Miles community members had been left to pick up the pieces, literally, after the Miles Lutheran Church was targeted by vandals who smashed in three windows.

The church which serves as a community hub, was supposed to be hosting Wing Chun Kung Fu sessions on Monday, March 16, but owner and instructor Luke Brownlie quickly cancelled after finding his training gear littered with glass shards.

“I spent hours last night trying to clean up all the glass, and I’ll spend hours doing the same today,” he said.

“I had all my gear pushed into the corner of the hall, which just happened to be directly under a window that was smashed with a rock.

“It’s through my gloves, training pads… some of the shards are so small I might not be able to get it all out… it’ll cost me between $3000-4000 to get it all replaced… it’s just not worth the risk.”

Mr Brownlie said although it was extremely disappointing to see the church damaged, he wished the vandals would put their energy elsewhere – like his martial arts classes.

“I would love them to come along and get involved… I’d rather talk to them, give them some gloves, and teach them about discipline, confidence, and respect.

“It definitely helped me as a kid.

Since starting up the sporting club in Miles at the end of 2020, instructor Brownlie said he’s already heard about the positive influence his classes had had on young students’ lives.

“Some teachers have said even their performance in class has been better – it’s great to hear,” he said.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the damage likely occurred between Wednesday, March 10, and Monday, March 15.

“Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the vicinity of the hall or have further information regarding the incident is urged to come forward,” she said.

Tarps had been tapped to the broken windows of the hall, while preparations to fix the three windows were made – luckily the Lutheran Church was covered by insurance.

Wing Chun Miles will resume their adult and children training sessions on Wednesday, March 17.