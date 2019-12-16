Kumbarilla bush fire burns in its fourth day

The Kumbarilla State Forest fire has been burning since Thursday afternoon.

AN UNPREDICTABLE bush fire continues to burn through the dense Kumbarilla State Forest in its fourth day as fire fighters battle through near record-breaking high temperatures and strong winds.

Despite some Western Downs residents taking to social media to express concerns of the bush fire posing a risk to CSG wells in the area, it is understood the blaze poses no immediate risk.

When asked about the gas fields’ proximity to the bush fires, a QFES spokesman advised to contact QGC.

A QGC spokeswoman was approached but said she was unable to provide comment until receiving further information from the ground.

Conditions are expected to only slightly improve tomorrow with the mercury to drop to 36 degrees throughout the Dalby area.

