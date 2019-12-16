Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Kumbarilla State Forest fire has been burning since Thursday afternoon.
The Kumbarilla State Forest fire has been burning since Thursday afternoon.
News

Kumbarilla bush fire burns in its fourth day

Meg Gannon
16th Dec 2019 5:06 PM

AN UNPREDICTABLE bush fire continues to burn through the dense Kumbarilla State Forest in its fourth day as fire fighters battle through near record-breaking high temperatures and strong winds.

Despite some Western Downs residents taking to social media to express concerns of the bush fire posing a risk to CSG wells in the area, it is understood the blaze poses no immediate risk.

When asked about the gas fields’ proximity to the bush fires, a QFES spokesman advised to contact QGC.

A QGC spokeswoman was approached but said she was unable to provide comment until receiving further information from the ground.

Conditions are expected to only slightly improve tomorrow with the mercury to drop to 36 degrees throughout the Dalby area.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

  • Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandEmergencyServices) and Twitter (@QldFES)
  • Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;
  • Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

  • For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety
  • For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowls club theif targets home and parklands

        premium_icon Bowls club theif targets home and parklands

        News A Chinchilla man, who was convicted for stealing food from the Chinchilla Bowls Club in May this year, has faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court again on similar...

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News Olympics would put the regions on the map, says tourism boss.

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News How the Olympics will supercharge roads and rail projects

        Crash victim's mum begs drivers to think before drinking

        premium_icon Crash victim's mum begs drivers to think before drinking

        Crime Judy Lindsay wants drivers to learn from daughter's death.