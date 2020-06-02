Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NSW Health workers dressed in Protection Equipment (PPE) are seen administering COVID-19 (coronavirus) test at a pop-up testing clinic at Rushcutters Bay, in Sydney.
NSW Health workers dressed in Protection Equipment (PPE) are seen administering COVID-19 (coronavirus) test at a pop-up testing clinic at Rushcutters Bay, in Sydney.
News

Knowingly transmitting virus could result in jail time

30th Jul 2020 9:26 AM | Updated: 10:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANY person who knowingly has transmitted COVID-19 to someone else without taking precautions could face up to two years in jail, Toowoomba legal firm Creevey Russell Lawyers warned.

Two teenage girls with COVID-19 have been fined $4000 each after travelling to Brisbane from Melbourne and lying to authorities about where they had been, sparking fears of a second wave of the pandemic in Queensland.

In response to the resurgence of COVID-19 outbreaks in Australia's southern states, the Queensland Government earlier this month announced harsher penalties for those in breach of the COVID-19 health directives, including a penalty of six months behind bars.

Creevey Russell crime and misconduct division lawyer Craig van der Hoven said the government also had powers under section 328 of the Queensland Criminal Code to enforce even harsher sentences for more serious COVID-19 breaches.

"Those who are aware they have the COVID virus but don't take precautions and then transmit it to another person, could be charged with Negligent Acts Causing Harm, which carries a term of two years imprisonment," Mr van der Hoven said.

"Prosecutors will need to prove in court the accused did an act or omitted to do an act which it was his or her duty to do by which bodily harm was actually caused to any person and that such an act or omission was unlawful."

Creevey Russell principal Dan Creevey said despite the government imposing a fine of $4,003 for COVID-19 breaches, people remain undeterred and have still been willing to run the gauntlet in order to bypass Queensland's border restrictions.

"In response to the careless disregard of those breaching social distance rules and making false declarations to cross the Queensland border, the government made amendments to the public health directives, so those in breach will either receive an on the spot fine of $4,003 or face court and a penalty of up to six-months imprisonment," he said.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"The inclusion of imprisonment as a penalty is intended to keep Queenslanders safe by further deterring those willing to breach government guidelines and falsify their border declarations. "Whether you receive a fine or a court date is up to the discretion of the police.

"And as we point out, people knowingly transmitting the virus can already face the prospect of a two-year prison sentence if convicted.

"If you have been issued a fine or court date for breaching a public health directive in relation to COVID-19, contact the Crime & Misconduct Team at Creevey Russell Lawyers to discuss your rights and options."

More Stories

covid-19 toowoomba creevey russell lawyers toowoomba business toowoomba coronavirus toowoomba development toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘You’ll kill someone’: Charleville woman driving on meth

        premium_icon ‘You’ll kill someone’: Charleville woman driving on meth

        News A LOCAL woman fronted court this week for multiple offences, including driving nearly three times the legal limit.

        Dalby man had 1/2 bottle of rum before driving 147km/hr

        premium_icon Dalby man had 1/2 bottle of rum before driving 147km/hr

        Crime Driver was caught with meth utensils in his backpack

        Western Downs cop unable to return to work after dog attack

        premium_icon Western Downs cop unable to return to work after dog attack

        Crime THE court heard the officer suffered injuries during a two hour stand off with a...

        Drought Angels receive funds to help farmers doing it tough

        premium_icon Drought Angels receive funds to help farmers doing it tough

        News OVER the next three years Drought Angels will receive $175,000, thanks to Origin...