Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The knifeman has been shot dead. Picture: Twitter / London 999
The knifeman has been shot dead. Picture: Twitter / London 999
Breaking

Man with two knives shot dead by armed police in London

by Felix Allen, The Sun
9th Mar 2020 1:21 PM

Armed police in London have shot and killed a man who was armed with two knifes near the city's iconic Trafalgar Square.

Police say officers on patrol spotted the man "acting suspiciously" and tasered him when he pulled out the weapons at 11.25pm local time.

One officer then fired his gun, fatally wounding the knifeman who was pronounced dead soon after, The Sun reports.

Video filmed above nearby Northumberland Ave showed police lights flashing where the man was shot.

Police said no one else was hurt and they was not treating it as terrorism.

A spokesman said: "Police officers on patrol noticed a man who they believed to be acting suspiciously.

"Officers challenged the man who produced two knives.

The knifeman has been shot dead. Picture: Twitter / London 999
The knifeman has been shot dead. Picture: Twitter / London 999

"Armed officers responded. Taser and a police firearm were discharged during the incident.

"London Ambulance Service attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene at Great Scotland Yard short time later."

Earlier police tweeted: "A man has been shot dead by officers following an incident in Westminster at 11.27pm on Sunday, March 8.

"This is NOT being treated as a terrorist incident.

"Officers remain on scene and updates will follow. Road closures remain in place."

Witness Kiandra Howarth tweeted: "What is happening in Whitehall? At least six police cars plus helicopters …"

Earlier on Sunday a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death on a bus outside Crystal Palace's stadium Selhurst Park.

Last month undercover cops shot dead a jihadi knifeman in a fake suicide vest who randomly stabbed two strangers in Streatham, South London.

This story was published in The Sun and has been reproduced with permission.

Roads were blocked around the scene of the shooting. Picture: Twitter / London 999
Roads were blocked around the scene of the shooting. Picture: Twitter / London 999

More Stories

Show More
breaking editors picks knife attack london

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        World renowned artist brings exhibition out west

        premium_icon World renowned artist brings exhibition out west

        News Chris Postle on why he brought his exhibition to the country.

        COURT WRAP: Fraud, brawlers, drink/drug drivers

        premium_icon COURT WRAP: Fraud, brawlers, drink/drug drivers

        News From offenders involved in a $25k alcohol theft operation, to drunken brawls...

        90+ PHOTOS: Action from Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9s

        premium_icon 90+ PHOTOS: Action from Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9s

        News Check out the action from the Memorial 9s day held yesterday at Gallas Fox Park.

        80+ photos from this year’s Tara Show

        premium_icon 80+ photos from this year’s Tara Show

        News See all the friendly faces and actions from this year’s Tara Show plus read all the...