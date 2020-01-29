Menu
Crime

Knife seized as police probe fatal stabbing

by Grace Mason
29th Jan 2020 2:51 PM
POLICE have confirmed they have seized a knife and are speaking with four people over the fatal stabbing death of a man at an Earlville house.

It is alleged the 28-year-old was with a group of people at the Downing St residence late last night when an altercation broke out and he suffered a serious injury.

Far North police Det Insp Sonia Smith said several people at the house at the time transported the man to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A crime scene remains in place at the house.

Det Insp Smith said a post mortem investigation was being carried out, but the man had sustained a significant chest wound.

"Detectives have located a knife at the scene," she said.

Our role now is to find answers for his family."

She said she could not confirm whether alcohol had been a factor.

Two men and two women are currently assisting police.

Det Insp Smith said the four and the deceased man were known to each other.

She called on any witnesses who had not yet spoken with police to come forward.

