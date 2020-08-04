Kmart ‘strongly recommending’ masks

Kmart has become the latest in a string of stores to ask its NSW customers to begin wearing masks while they shop.

The new directive is not mandatory, but will be "strongly encouraged" for customers and staff.

"This week, to help keep our teams, customers and community safe, we're strongly encouraging team members and customers to wear face coverings when working with or visiting us in store," an email sent to customers on Monday read.

Kmart has also established a dedicated phone line for senior customers and those with a disability who need assistance shopping online.

The budget department store has followed the lead of Woolworths Group, which made the recommendation to staff and customers which started this Monday.

Woolworths Group, which owns Dan Murphys, BWS and ALH Hotels, as well as the supermarket chain, has provided face masks to all staff, and earlier confirmed to NCA NewsWire customers who chose not to wear a mask would not be approached or asked to leave.

Bunnings implemented a similar policy on Monday too, mandating staff at distribution centres wear masks, and providing coverings at the entry to its stores for customers to purchase should they want to.

Chief Operating Officer Deb Poole said the use of masks for customers would not be mandated, but said the company "greatly appreciate customers getting on board to help protect everyone."

Shoppers at Bunnings have also been encouraged to wear face masks, and it is now mandatory for the hardware chain’s distribution centre staff. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper

The move comes as NSW endures increasing community transmission, with health authorities revealing on Monday there were still seven cases across the state with no known source.

Cases across Sydney, from Waverley in the east to Blacktown in the west, are on the rise, and the state recorded its first death since May 21 this week - an 83-year-old man linked to the Crossroads Cluster in Casula.

NSW Health "strongly advises" residents wear masks on public transport and in supermarkets and churches, or anywhere else it is not possible to socially distance, but masks are not yet mandatory in the state - despite growing calls for Premier Gladys Berejiklian to enforce the rule.

Kmart has been contacted for further comment.

hannah.moore1@news.com.au

Originally published as Kmart 'strongly recommending' masks