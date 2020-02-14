Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Steven Adams nails his first three with a one-handed, half-court heave.
Steven Adams nails his first three with a one-handed, half-court heave.
Basketball

Kiwi star’s absurd shot stuns NBA world

by James McKern
14th Feb 2020 4:50 PM

WHEN Ben Simmons hit his first three in the NBA he almost broke social media, but  the Aussie has just been shown up.

New Zealand big man Steven Adams got one over his Aussie counterpart by draining the most casual half-court heaves of all time in Oklahoma City Thunder's clash on Friday with the the New Orleans Pelicans.

With less than three seconds to go before half-time, Adams inbounded the ball to Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Chris Paul and took off towards half-court.

Paul fed the ball back to the rolling big man, who with a simple flick of the wrist tossed the ball toward the rim from beyond half-court and watched as the ball cleanly swished through the net.

The wild shot is Adams' first ever made three-point shot in the NBA, taking him to 1-10 in his seven-year career.

Of course when you sink an out of this world shot like Adams did, you have to celebrate it appropriately. 

And celebrate he did as he busted out the perfect shimmy.

As his teammates and those in attendance lost their minds, social media quickly went into meltdown over the heave.

The Thunder went on to beat the Pelicans 123-118.

Watch the 2019/20 NBA Season with ESPN on KAYO. Up to up to 7 LIVE games every week! New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

More Stories

Show More
chris paul nba new orleans pelicans oklahoma city thunder steven adams

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire breaks out at major southwest Queensland feedlot

        premium_icon Fire breaks out at major southwest Queensland feedlot

        News Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are working to stop this fire spreading

        Chinchilla singer perpares to hit the big stage

        premium_icon Chinchilla singer perpares to hit the big stage

        News It’s the 20th anniversary of Mammia Mia in 2020 so she felt the stars and had to...

        WHATS ON: Seven fun events happening this weekend

        WHATS ON: Seven fun events happening this weekend

        News Are you looking for something to do? Look no further!

        Full scale of historic flood painted in mud

        premium_icon Full scale of historic flood painted in mud

        News AN ARMY of volunteers and residents is busy scrubbing Jandowae