Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Business

Kitchen, homewares store goes bust owing thousands

by Hayden Johnson
26th Dec 2019 4:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

AN ONLINE store specialising in selling brand name kitchen and homeware products was put into liquidation two days before Christmas owing thousands of dollars to creditors.

Gold Coast-based Nifty Homewares Pty Ltd was put under the control of liquidator Thyge Trafford-Jones on December 23.

The online family business sold well-known kitchenware and homeware products including Stanley Rogers, Wiltshire and Furi.

The small business was put into liquidation as debts climbed, with $71,344 owed to 12 creditors.

Nifty Homewares owes $28,942 to Paypal, $18,821 to Fackelmann Housewares and $6901 to Australia Post.

The homewares business has been operating for more than five years on the Gold Coast.

It started selling on eBay and Amazon before launching its own website.

The company was a regular attendee at the Cararra Markets and offered Zip Pay facilities.

Nifty Homewares has no assets or cash in the bank, according to a report on the company prepared by Mr Trafford-Jones.

In November dozens of businesses were placed into liquidation.

See The Courier-Mail's full list here.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHRISTMAS HORROR: Dog left with bullet wounds

        premium_icon CHRISTMAS HORROR: Dog left with bullet wounds

        News Police have launched an investigation after a dog was shot multiple times in Roma on Christmas Eve.

        Police urge caution these holidays: “Key lock your doors”

        Police urge caution these holidays: “Key lock your doors”

        News Southwest crime spree: Criminals are getting away with the same MO with a recent...

        Gallery: Santa Fails

        premium_icon Gallery: Santa Fails

        News A visit from Santa a just one sleep away! So here are all your family Santa photos...

        ’To our wonderful farmers’: Bundy students offer well wishes

        premium_icon ’To our wonderful farmers’: Bundy students offer well wishes

        News A Bundaberg high school teacher had one simple task for her students in their last...