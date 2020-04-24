Menu
HOUSE FIRE: An ambulance and fire truck raced to a Chinchilla address after reports of a kitchen fire. Pic: Alix Sweeney
News

Kitchen disaster causes Western Downs house fire

Peta McEachern
24th Apr 2020 1:02 PM
A QUEENSLAND ambulance crew and fire truck raced to a Chinchilla address after reports of a kitchen fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said one fire truck responded to reports of a fire in a kitchen at a Kurtz St address, near Parsons St today, Friday April 24.

"Reports came in of a stovetop fire, a pot had caught alight on the stove," the spokesman said.

"The crew spent 15 minutes on scene, it wasn't a major fire and it was put out straight away.

"The crew ventilated the property as there was a bit of smoke inside the residence."

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said an ambulance responded to a private residence at 12.10pm.

"We received reports of a small kitchen fire and a patient with possible smoke inhalation," the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said once on scene, "one female patient was assessed, and didn't require a hospital transfer," she said.

