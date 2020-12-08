Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An AFL great has lifted the lid on a former teammate and the ugly moment which left one player out cold on the grass.
An AFL great has lifted the lid on a former teammate and the ugly moment which left one player out cold on the grass.
AFL

‘King hit him’: Star’s damning reveal of footy violence

by James McKern
8th Dec 2020 4:36 PM

Emotions can boil over on the footy field, even when it's just on the training track and it's between teammates.

Tensions well and truly boiled over for the Western Bulldogs between two greats of the club during a practice match in an incident that went widespread.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Bulldogs star Bob Murphy had gotten under the skin of former star ruckman Luke Darcy throughout the practice game when Darcy exacted his revenge.

"He didn't upset me, he put me to sleep," Murphy said on Fox Footy's Open Mike.

"It was a practice match and unbeknown to me, which was the critical bit of information, (coach Rodney Eade) took Darc and Scotty West aside and said - because we were a young group - he said 'start a bit of trouble today.'

"I didn't know about any of that and Darc and I were very close but we'd sort of rib each other a little.

"We were on opposite teams, and the game started, and I knew the nickname 'Bambi' used to upset him because he was all arms and legs and he'd fall over and I was chipping him, chipping him, chipping him about being Bambi and about being a big, soft ruckman.

"I turned to take a kick out, the ball was about to be kicked back in and he came up behind me and - he says that he wanted to reach around and punch me across the chest or something but it got me in the sweet spot and I was out."

But now former Western Bulldogs star and 2008 Brownlow Medalist Adam Cooney has lifted even more details from the ugly fracas that left Murphy out like a light.

"We had a practice game, match simulation, and Bob was being a bit of a smart a** to Darce and Darce just came straight up behind him, roundhouse king hit him … straight out," Cooney said on SEN Breakfast.

"Knocked out, he was out cold. Had to be stretchered off.

"Then Darce had to front the players and plead his case like a kangaroo court style and it was just when photoshop and all them were coming in.

"He got vision of the footage and then put the worst sort of rock you've ever seen, super imposed coming across and hitting Murph in the head and he said 'well it wasn't me, it was a rock'.

"We all let him off, not guilty. He got away with it."

 

Murphy however took his revenge by vandalising the locker of Darcy by etching the words "coward" in permanent marker above it.

"I knew it was Darc, or Bambi as it were, and I went into his locker and I grabbed a blue texta and I wrote 'coward' aboved his locker and it remained there until they redeveloped the footy club," Murphy said.

 

Originally published as 'King hit him': Star's damning reveal

adam cooney western bulldogs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dalby man faces court for helping escaped prisoner

        Premium Content Dalby man faces court for helping escaped prisoner

        Crime AFTER fleeing from police custody while receiving treatment at hospital, the fugitive was helped by a Dalby man while she was on the lam. MORE DETAILS:

        SOLD! Horses sell for millions at highly anticipated Dalby auction

        Premium Content SOLD! Horses sell for millions at highly anticipated Dalby...

        Rural BIDDERS from across the nation competed for 228 lots at the 46th annual Ray White...

        Public service cut by $352m, but millions more still to go

        Premium Content Public service cut by $352m, but millions more still to go

        Politics Queensland Government to cut another $398m from departments

        Qld road death toll rises to highest in years

        Premium Content Qld road death toll rises to highest in years

        News Parents plea as road toll mounts to highest in years