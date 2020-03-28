‘Kindness doesn’t cost much’: Residents important message

KINDNESS: Racheal Andrews has started a Facebook group to help those in need.

AMID the panic buying and residents emptying supermarket shelves of toilet paper, hand sanitiser, pasta and other household supplies, one Chinchilla woman is encouraging people to stop thinking about themselves but rather how they care for others.

Rachael Andrews said the coronavirus pandemic understandably has caused a lot of fear

However, what she said she believed the best way to overcome fear is to help one another, and that’s why she has a created a Facebook group called ‘Chinchilla sharing with kindness and compassion.’

“I’ve created this group because I believe our little corner of the globe could use some kindness and compassion during this rapidly changing time,” she said.

“I intended to bring our community together.

“We all have something we can share, and I want to encourage people to think about how they can help someone who might be in need at this time.”

Although members are more than welcome to donate items such as food or blankets, Rachael is inspired by the motto, it costs $0 to be kind and knows that giving doesn’t always have to be physical goods.

With such uncertain times ahead and things changing every day she said it could be as simple as making a call to someone you know with anxiety, depression or mental illness.

You could also share your knowledge about starting a garden to someone wanting to learn.

It may even be helping care for an animal of those that are struggling.

“There is so much we can do to lift each other up, and it doesn’t even need to cost anything,” she said.

“My hope for this group is to weave a tighter bond between strangers and friends alike and lift the spirits of the entire community.

“Let’s try and restore faith in humanity and include everybody to make them feel valued and cared for in these uncertain times.”

Rachael has recently moved to the area after buying a piece of land and selling her motorhome that she has spent the last three and a half years travelling in.

Already impressed by the generosity of community members in the group, she is hoping that can continue.

”The outpouring of love and kindness we’ve already seen in our little town and outlying areas is so heartwarming!” she said.

“I’ve always loved Queensland and am so glad we chose Chinchilla to settle.”

If you or anyone you know either needs help or can offer support, please request to join the page by searching for Chinchilla sharing with kindness and compassion on Facebook.