Kindergarten’s bright future powered by the sun

SUN POWERED KINDERGARTEN: Western Downs Regional Council and Iolar Operational Services have joined forces to provide solar power to the Chinchilla Community Kindergarten Inc. Picture: Contributed

A VALUABLE partnership has helped the Chinchilla Community Kindergarten power their facilities with renewable energy.

Western Downs Regional Council and Iolar Operational Services have joined forces to provide a new solar power system for the children’s facility.

The Chinchilla Community Kindergarten were recipients of the Recycle Market Enviro Grants Program, which provided $20,000 towards the costs of solar system.

Prior to the installation of the new system, the annual electricity bill for the kindergarten was more than $8,000.

Chinchilla Kindergarten’s Ainslie Madden said this yearly expense represented a “significant operational expense”, especially during the pandemic, where annual fundraising events had to be cancelled.

“Origin Energy also came to the party, to fund the project shortfall, resulting in the Kindergarten having no out-of-pocket expenses,” she said.

“The system makes use of the huge roof space, and the fact that most of the power is used in daylight hours.

Installed by Dalby Business Airlec Australia, the system will not only cut electricity costs, but will also provide an annual credit.