After months of speculation, Kim Kardashian has officially made the move to end her seven-year marriage to Kanye West.
Kim Kardashian officially files for divorce from Kanye West

by Jessica Wang
20th Feb 2021 9:25 AM

Kim Kardashian has officially filed to divorce rapper and fashion designer Kanye West, with representation for the star confirming the news.

On Saturday morning, The Sun reported that the couple are preparing to divide their $2.54 billion-dollar portfolio, however the proceedings have been "all amicable" with "no drama".

This comes as TMZ broke the news that their separation has been as "amicable as a divorce can be," with Kardashian, 40, asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's four children: North West, Chicago West, Psalm West and Saint West.

The sources state West, 43, has also agreed to their co-parenting arrangement, with the couple also "far along" in reaching a property settlement agreement across their reported $118 million portfolio.

Their pending split has been highly speculated on since January when sources told Page Six their "divorce (was) imminent," with Kardashian hiring prominent Hollywood divorce lawyer Laura Wasser.

Their separation, however, is expected to be one of the costliest splits in history with their combined assets totalling $2.54 billion. In addition to their many homes, the couple also own a fleet of luxury cars and two multimillion-dollar global companies, KKW Beauty and West's fashion brand, Yeezy.

Just yesterday it was reported that the 'Stronger' singer's mental health was "not doing well" amid their separation.

"He is anxious and very sad. He knows that the marriage is over and there's nothing that can be done right now," a well-placed source told People.

"He also knows what he is losing in Kim."

2020 was also a year riddled with controversies for the rapper who suffered a series of public outbursts on Twitter, which were linked to his diagnosed bipolar disorder. After a series of Pro-Trump tweets, an exodus of celebrities unfollowed him, including Rihanna, Harry Styles, Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

Singer John Legend - who's a close friend of the couple - even tweeted to ask West to reconsider his stance on Trump.

However, their marriage reportedly reached breaking point after West announced his intention to run in the US 2020 Presidential Election on July 4. While Kim never publicly shared her support for West's political venture, his candidacy was ultimately unsuccessful with his name only appearing on 12 state ballots, winning less than 60,000 votes.

Spokespeople from the family have yet to comment on the news.

