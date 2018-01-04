Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Environment

Killer bacteria cases expected to surge in La Nina wet season

by Thomas Morgan
26th Oct 2020 10:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CASES of a disease caused by ground-dwelling bacteria could surge this wet season across the Top End because of La Nina.

Melioidosis, also known as Nightcliff Gardener's Disease, has a 10 per cent mortality rate in the Northern Territory.

Symptoms typically include respiratory problems such as pneumonia.

Infections typically surge during La Nina years, with melioidosis expert Professor Bart Currie warning "worst ever year" for the illness was during the 2010-11 wet season.

Bart Currie is an expert on melioidosis. Picture: Che Chorley
Bart Currie is an expert on melioidosis. Picture: Che Chorley

"It very much follows rainfall patterns, so that's why the prediction is we'll have more cases this year, if indeed the La Nina weather patterns lead to more rain," Professor Currie said.

"They get activated during the wet season and move to the surface," he said.

"These bacteria are very common across the Top End, particularly in all Darwin suburbs."

The Bureau of Meteorology last month declared a La Nina as active across Australia this summer, meaning a very high chance of above average rainfall across the continent.

Professor Currie said people with diabetes, kidney or lung disease and cancer were at a higher risk of death from the disease.

People who consume heavy amounts of alcohol or are on immunosuppressants such as steroids were also at risk.

"The disease is severe, predominantly only in people who have identified risk factors," he said.

The bacteria infect people through cuts and sores or by breathing in dust or water droplets.

Professor Currie said Territorians, especially those with risk factors, needed to take precautions when gardening or pressure hosing during the wet season.

The Centre for Disease Control NT recommended wearing waterproof shoes or boots, gloves and washing cuts and wounds.

People with risk factors should also avoid going outside during "periods of heavy wind and rain in the Top End."

northern territory

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman suffers face burns after gas explosion south of Dalby

        Premium Content Woman suffers face burns after gas explosion south of Dalby

        News A WOMAN has been transported to Toowoomba Hospital with face injuries after a gas explosion this afternoon.

        Severe storm warning issued for Western Downs

        Premium Content Severe storm warning issued for Western Downs

        News AS A SEVERE storm inches towards the Western Downs, Dalby residents may experience...

        Scared resident calls police as man tries to break in

        Premium Content Scared resident calls police as man tries to break in

        News POLICE have been called to a Chinchilla address to deal with a man known to a...

        FREE EVENT: Regional Artists’ Exhibition opening night

        Premium Content FREE EVENT: Regional Artists’ Exhibition opening night

        News LOCALS are being encouraged to step out and relish in the region’s most creative...