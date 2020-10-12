Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Killer athlete’s desperate plea to family

by Ben Griffiths and Jamie Pyatt, The Sun
12th Oct 2020 5:14 AM

 

Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, jailed for 15 years for shooting girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, told a close friend he is desperate to have his apology accepted.

His ex-head teacher Bill Schroder, 76, said the blade runner has given up exercise, started smoking, grown a big beard and turned to God.

Killer athlete Oscar Pistorius is pleading for forgiveness from victim Reeva Steenkamp’s family. Picture: Themba Hadebe-Pool/Getty Images
Killer athlete Oscar Pistorius is pleading for forgiveness from victim Reeva Steenkamp’s family. Picture: Themba Hadebe-Pool/Getty Images

Mr Schroder, who has visited him four times in jail, told The Sun on Sunday: "What he really, really wants is forgiveness.

"I said to him that if he had killed my daughter I doubt I would forgive him.

"He is more concerned about forgiveness than actually getting out on parole. In fact, he has a real fear about getting parole as he knows they'll be a backlash."

Reeva Steenkamp was shot dead through a toilet door on Valentine’s Day 2013. Picture: Phill Magakoe-Pool/independent Newspapers/Gallo Images/Getty Images
Reeva Steenkamp was shot dead through a toilet door on Valentine’s Day 2013. Picture: Phill Magakoe-Pool/independent Newspapers/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Pistorius, 33, gunned down model Reeva, 29, in their bathroom in Pretoria, South Africa, on Valentine's Day 2013.

She had gone to the bathroom and Pistorius claimed he woke in their bed and opened fire believing she was a burglar.

 

He is serving 13 years and five months at a low-security jail in Pretoria.

Mr Schroder said: "He still maintains to this day it was an accident. I did feel he was showing remorse.

 

"He quoted a study by an expert that when you are woken from a deep sleep and are put into a situation of fear that you act very differently to when fully conscious. I listened to him but did not buy it."

In 2018, Reeva's mum June, then 71, said she had forgiven Pistorius but still wanted him punished.

 

This story is reproduced from The Sun with permission

 

 

Originally published as Killer athlete's desperate plea to family

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks family forgiveness killer oscar pistorius reeva steenkamp

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Women of Miles get their bras out for cancer awareness

        Premium Content Women of Miles get their bras out for cancer awareness

        News PHOTO GALLERY: The women of Miles rallied behind breast cancer survivors and their families at the bra hanging, and launch of Pink Up Your Town.

        Full list: Every finalist in prestigious Qld teaching awards

        Premium Content Full list: Every finalist in prestigious Qld teaching awards

        Education Queensland’s most outstanding teachers have been recognised for their profound...

        VIDEO: Family home destroyed by dramtic afternoon blaze

        Premium Content VIDEO: Family home destroyed by dramtic afternoon blaze

        News A MUM talks about the devastating loss of watching her home gutted by fire.

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail