Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A horrified witness has called police after seeing a group of kids attacking a young kitten and jumping on its head in a shocking case of animal cruelty.
A horrified witness has called police after seeing a group of kids attacking a young kitten and jumping on its head in a shocking case of animal cruelty.
Crime

‘Kids jump on kitten’s head’

14th May 2020 4:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A horrified witness has called police after seeing a group of kids attack a young kitten and jumping on its head in a shocking case of animal cruelty.

Samantha Bowman-Linnane was travelling along Wanda Ave in Cranbrook when her partner told her to pull up as a group of kids circled the kitten.

"My partner made me pull up when he saw one of the kids jump on the kitten's head," she said.

"What we just witnessed was absolutely disgusting."

She believed the cat to be about 15-weeks-old.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed they were called to the incident about 8pm Wednesday night but said it was not a police matter.

More than 900 complaints of animal cruelty and neglect were reported to the RSPCA in Townsville last year.

Although complaints had increased statewide, complaints in Townsville saw a slight decrease from 954 in 2018 to 936 in 2019.

RSPCA regional inspector Trish Prendergast said the top three complaints were failure to provide water, food and shelter, animals being tethered and skinny animals.

Originally published as 'Kids jump on kitten's head': Outrage over cruelty act

animal cruelty

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Council facilities opened and closed this weekend

        premium_icon FULL LIST: Council facilities opened and closed this weekend

        News Find out what parks and other council facilities in the Western Downs will open from Friday.

        30 things to do 150km from Chinchilla

        premium_icon 30 things to do 150km from Chinchilla

        News SEE where you can go and what to do when the restrictions ease this Saturday.

        Tara, Dalby Lifeline stores given opening date

        premium_icon Tara, Dalby Lifeline stores given opening date

        News Stores will open from a date next week.

        Large parcels of land open up for gas exploration in Surat

        premium_icon Large parcels of land open up for gas exploration in Surat

        Rural “This is about keeping exploration moving in Queensland."