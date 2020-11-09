Menu
Two children were rushed to hospital in a serious but stable condition after their jumping castle blew away with them inside. Picture: NSW Ambulanc
News

Kids hurt after jumping castle ‘flew away’

by Erin Lyons
9th Nov 2020 5:48 AM

A family gathering in NSW's Riverina region quickly turned into a nightmare after a jumping castle was sent flying into the air by a random gust of wind, leaving two children with serious injuries.

Paramedics, including three crews and a rescue helicopter, were called to a children's party in the backyard of a home in Tabbita, north of Griffith, just after 2pm on Sunday.

A 10-year-old girl was treated for a leg injury and a 10-year-old boy was treated for an arm injury and neck pain.

The two children were rushed to Griffith Airport before being flown to Wagga Wagga hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The children were flown to Wagga Wagga in a serious but stable condition. Picture: NSW Ambulance
"It appears a random gust of wind has hit at a family gathering, lifting the inflatable castle around seven metres into the air, dropping two kids onto the ground," NSW Ambulance inspector Markus Zarnis said.

"This would have been a terrifying experience for everyone at the scene."

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the jumping castle landed a few hundred metres away. Picture: NSW Ambulance
He said the jumping castle "really took off" and landed "a few hundred metres" away from its initial location.

"Our crews did a fantastic job to stabilise the youngsters," Mr Zarnis said.

Originally published as Kids hurt after jumping castle 'flew away'

