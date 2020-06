Two people were hurt in a three vehicle crash.

A CHILD has sustained cuts to their face after a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Dawson Gate Rd and the Warrego Highway, at 2.33pm today.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics also treated an adult for an arm injury.

Both required a trip to Chinchilla Hospital.

Paramedics assessed two other adults and a second child, but they did not require further treatment.