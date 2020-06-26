Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
THE parents of murdered woman Karen Gilliland have spoken publicly for the first time since she was killed outside her central Queensland home.
THE parents of murdered woman Karen Gilliland have spoken publicly for the first time since she was killed outside her central Queensland home.
Crime

‘Her kids are with us now’: Murder victim's family speaks

by Shae McDonald
26th Jun 2020 2:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE parents of murdered woman Karen Gilliland have spoken publicly for the first time since she was killed outside her central Queensland home.

"We are here to thank the first responders, ambulance and police, the neighbours on the night who helped the kids, the kids' schools and staff, the whole Rockhampton community for their support," they said.

Karen Gilliland, 42, died after she was stabbed outside her Rockhampton home on Tuesday night.
Karen Gilliland, 42, died after she was stabbed outside her Rockhampton home on Tuesday night.

"The police support has been incredible.

"The three kids are with us now and they are our only focus and priority."

Ms Gilliland's estranged husband Nigel has been charged with her murder. It's alleged he stabbed the 42-year-old nurse multiple times outside her Rockhampton home, in front of two of her three children.

They and emergency crews tried to save her, but she died as a result of her injuries.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as 'Kids are with us now': Karen's family speaks

crime domestic violence editors picks karen gilliland murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Western Downs e-commerce Continues to Grow

        premium_icon Western Downs e-commerce Continues to Grow

        News CHINCHILLA designer Megan Twidle launches online retail store boosting the Western Downs e-commerce industry.

        TODD’S ANGELS: Massive $20k given towards drought relief

        premium_icon TODD’S ANGELS: Massive $20k given towards drought relief

        News Agricultural tech firm donates $20,000 to farmers via Drought Angels

        Western Downs mayor on the future of digital journalism

        premium_icon Western Downs mayor on the future of digital journalism

        News Most of Paul McVeigh’s life has been documented in the pages of the local paper.

        62 IN COURT: Everyone due to appear in Chinchilla court today

        premium_icon 62 IN COURT: Everyone due to appear in Chinchilla court...

        News A long line of people are due in Chinchilla Magistrates Court today.