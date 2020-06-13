This KFC photo sparked fierce debate over one small thing

After getting her KFC order, a fast food lover posted a photo of what she received – sparking thousands of comments.

It's a problem that's plagued people since (maybe) the beginning of time - how much salt is just the right amount for hot chips?

As any hot chip aficionado will know the amount of salt on your chips can make or break your meal.

Not enough and you're left with flavourless wedges of potato - but if you put too much on, you could end up feeling like you've been gargling sea water.

The right amount of salt also comes down to personal taste, with one Sydney woman's photo of her KFC order sparking a furious debate when she posted it on Facebook.

You can taste how much salt is on these chips just from looking at the photo. Picture: Facebook/Brooke Micallef.

Brooke Micallef shared a photo of her chips with extra salt to Facebook, praising the fast food outlet for their generous dusting.

"Now when I say extra extra extra salt this wtf I mean! I wanna choke on the salt, I want it to look like it's snowing," she captioned the picture.

Ms Micallef's post soon attracted more than 5000 shares, with people either commending her for managing to get the "perfect" amount - or stunned that anyone could eat chips with that much salt.

And online debate is raging over the perfect amount of salt on KFC chips.

"This happened to me last week; my kids wouldn't eat it," one person wrote, while another added: "That's way too much, even for me."

But plenty of people didn't seem to mind, saying they were glad to know they weren't the only ones.

"Oh my god," one person wrote, while another added: "The perfect chips don't exi…"

Some expressed concern that most of the salt seemed to be concentrated at the top of the chips one person advised: "Shake it up and it will be glorious."

"I don't want them unless there is this much salt," another said, while one person summed things up by remarking: "Chips without salt is saltless sadness."

MAN'S QUEST TO END MINIMUM CHIPS DEBATE

The perfect amount of salt on your chips isn't the only debate that people are trying to settle on social media.

Melbourne man Brandon Gatgens started his @minimumchipsmelbourne Instagram account last year after getting into a heated discussion about what constituted a minimum chips serve.

Mr Gatgens has now eaten at dozens of different takeaway shops around Melbourne - all in the name of research. And he shows "no signs of slowing".

He documents his findings on his Instagram page, which has more than 14,000 devoted minimum chip-eating followers.

Results have varied wildly, with Mr Gatgens paying anything between $3 to $6 for a minimum chips serve.

"Your standard is around the 450g mark but I've had servings well under 300g and up near 700g," he told news.com.au previously.

