KFC Chinchilla ceases dine-in citing concerns over coronavirus

KFC AUSTRALIA has implemented nationwide precautions to slow the spread of coronavirus by limiting staff’s interaction with customers - changing to drive through, pick-up, and delivery.

Chinchilla KFC started implementing the new social distancing rules on Thursday, March 19, customers will no longer be able to order from the counter or eat meals on site.

Nikki Lawson, the CEO of KFC Australia and New Zealand said, “The health and wellbeing of our customers, team members and the community are the number one priority.”

“We have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and know that social distancing is key to minimising the spread of the disease which is why we’re making a few changes,” she said.

“While we’ve temporarily suspended eating-in at our restaurants, fans of KFC will still be able to come in to order, but only to pick-up and use drive-through.

“Ordering through the KFC App and Delivery through our partners will be business as usual and are great options for convenient and contact free ordering.

“For all of our restaurant teams, we’ve introduced a question (on our clock in system) that asks them if they have checked their temperature and if they feel ok to start their shift, and we’ll continue to communicate our health and safety measures with our teams and their parents /guardians to ensure their wellbeing.”

KFC is taking the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19: