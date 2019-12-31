Menu
GOALS: Personal trainer at Dropbear Fitness Scott Demeijer said resilience and commitment is key to any lifestyle transformation. Pic: Peta McEachern
Key to 2020 fitness goals

Peta McEachern
31st Dec 2019 5:00 AM
IT’S that time of year already – New Year’s Resolution time; when everybody’s best intentions for the following year comes to fruition before quickly falling to the wayside… and the waist side.

Ex-navy personal trainer at Dropbear Fitness Chinchilla Scott Demeijer knows a thing or two about sticking to fitness goals losing 23 kilos when he found CrossFit seven years ago.

Mr Demeijer said after the New Year people often fall into the same trap which leaves them feeling defeated and deflated.

“People tend to struggle with commitment… you get all the people that make a New Year resolution and then it just falls apart from there, they never follow through on it,” Mr Demeijer said.

It’s easer to stick to fitness gaols Demeijer said when participating in group activities as it’s a more fun and supportive environment.

“You make friends, it’s supportive, everyone cheers and pushes each other on,” he said.

“The difference between doing to a CrossFit class than going to a gym… it doesn’t matter if you finish last - the person that finishes last usually gets the biggest cheer because they’re the ones that are really struggling and need support.”

Mr Demeijer said online fitness culture, especially Instagram, is creating unrealistic expectations an those wanting to lose weight need to be patient.

“Don’t expect it to happen all within two weeks, it takes a while to develop good habits just as it takes a while to develop bad habits... so don’t be disappointed when you go two weeks and you don’t see weightless,” he said.

“With anything, if it’s important to you you’ll make the time - and you don’t have to be fit to start, you just have to make the decision to start and commit to it and then have a look in six months’ time and see where you’re at.” Nutrition is obviously important Mr Demeijer said, people should focus on clean eating and make sure more calories going out than going in.

“You can still have a beer here and there and you can still have a bit of choccy and what not - but you earn it,” he said.

