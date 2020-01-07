Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police on the scene where bullets were shot into Mr Percival's on the Howard Smith wharves. Picture: AAP image, John Gass
Police on the scene where bullets were shot into Mr Percival's on the Howard Smith wharves. Picture: AAP image, John Gass
Crime

Key item found in restaurant shooting probe

by Elise Williams
7th Jan 2020 2:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have located the boat used in Monday morning's shooting incident at one of Brisbane's most popular riverfront bars.

The boat used in the shooting of Mr Percival's was found overnight in an inner-eastern suburb of Brisbane.

The boat is believed to be a small inflatable-type vessel.

Police say multiple shots were fired at the Boundary St bar about 2am on Monday.

Police on the scene where bullets were shot into Mr Percival's on the Howard Smith wharves. Picture: AAP image, John Gass
Police on the scene where bullets were shot into Mr Percival's on the Howard Smith wharves. Picture: AAP image, John Gass

It's believed three or four people were on board the boat when the shooting took place. The bar was closed at the time and no-one was injured.

The incident comes only weeks after a suspicious fire at the overwater bar.

Police yesterday said that incident was still be investigated and they are yet to determine if it's connected with the shooting.

 

Mr Percival’s restaurant and bar sits over the Brisbane River at Howard Smith Wharves. Picture: AAP image, John Gass
Mr Percival’s restaurant and bar sits over the Brisbane River at Howard Smith Wharves. Picture: AAP image, John Gass

The shooting investigation continues.

More Stories

Show More
crime gun crime police shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Amanda heads to Russia for miracle MS cure

        Amanda heads to Russia for miracle MS cure

        News On Thursday night, Amanda and her daughter Chloe will be flying to Moscow for the treatment, which has a 70 per cent chance of curing her MS completely.

        Aussie Helpers co-founder Brian Egan dead at 76

        premium_icon Aussie Helpers co-founder Brian Egan dead at 76

        News Egan is survived by his wife and four daughters – one of whom is standing as CEO of...

        Margot Robbie shares photos of Dalby childhood for fire help

        premium_icon Margot Robbie shares photos of Dalby childhood for fire help

        Celebrity Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie has shared an emotional video

        Rider seriously injured in Chinchilla Wondai Rd crash

        premium_icon Rider seriously injured in Chinchilla Wondai Rd crash

        News A male motorbike rider has been transported by helicopter to hospital after...